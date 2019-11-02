Laval school evacuated after carbon monoxyde leak

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A carbon monoxyde leak at a Laval elementary school sent 14 people — 13 children and one adult — to hospital on Saturday.

Urgences Santé spokesperson François Labelle said none of their lives are in danger.

According to Labelle, six ambulances were dispatched to L’Aquarelle school in Sainte-Rose, Laval, at 2 p.m. after Laval firefighters detected carbon monoxyde in the school.

READ MORE: What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Laval firefighters were called to the scene to test for carbon monoxide after the adult began feeling symptoms such as sudden nausea, dizziness and a headache.

According to Urgences Santé, none of the 13 children experienced any symptoms but all 14 people inside the school were sent to hospital for precaution.

Story continues below advertisement