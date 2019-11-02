Menu

Health

Laval school evacuated after carbon monoxyde leak

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 5:24 pm
Updated November 2, 2019 5:39 pm
Urgences Santé spokesperson François Labelle said six ambulances were dispatched to L'Aquarelle elementary school in Sainte-Rose, Laval, on Saturday.
Urgences Santé spokesperson François Labelle said six ambulances were dispatched to L'Aquarelle elementary school in Sainte-Rose, Laval, on Saturday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A carbon monoxyde leak at a Laval elementary school sent 14 people — 13 children and one adult — to hospital on Saturday.

Urgences Santé spokesperson François Labelle said none of their lives are in danger.

According to Labelle, six ambulances were dispatched to L’Aquarelle school in Sainte-Rose, Laval, at 2 p.m. after Laval firefighters detected carbon monoxyde in the school.

Laval firefighters were called to the scene to test for carbon monoxide after the adult began feeling symptoms such as sudden nausea, dizziness and a headache.

According to Urgences Santé, none of the 13 children experienced any symptoms but all 14 people inside the school were sent to hospital for precaution.

Story continues below advertisement
