Junior hockey: Rockets rumble over Cougars, Vees clip Eagles

A round-up of junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

Kelowna 6, Prince George 2

At Kelowna, Pavel Novak notched a natural hat trick for the Rockets in a romp over the visiting Cougars on Friday night.

Novak opened the scoring midway through the first period, at 8:09, then scored at 7:12 and 11:25 of the second period to give Kelowna a 3-0 lead.

Leif Mattson, Alex Swetlikoff and Nolan Foote also scored for Kelowna (9-4-1-1), which led 1-0 and 5-1 at the period breaks.

Matej Toman, at 15:01 of the second to make it 3-1, and Reid Perepeluk, who closed out the scoring at 9:22 of the third, replied for Prince George (4-10-0-1).

That hat trick feeling! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/n0XqZuuXxR — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 2, 2019

Roman Basran stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Rockets, with Jacob Herman turning aside 27 of 33 shots for the Cougars.

Kelowna was 3-for-4 on the power play while Prince George was 0-for-5.

The win vaulted Kelowna into first place in B.C. Division standings. The Rockets have 20 points, two more than second-place Kamloops (9-5-0-0), though the Blazers have a game in hand. Vancouver (7-8-1-0) is third with 15 points, while Victoria (6-6-1-0) is fourth with 13. Prince George is last with nine.

The Rockets’ next game is Wednesday, at home to Victoria.

The Blazers, who haven’t played since last Saturday, visit Everett (9-4-0-0) on Saturday night.

Coquitlam 4, West Kelowna 0

At Coquitlam, Clay Stevenson was perfect between the pipes as the Express blanked the visiting Warriors on Friday night.

Stevenson stopped all 24 shots he faced, with Massimo Rizzo tallying a goal and assist for Coquitlam (16-4-0-0). Joshua Wildauer, Tyler Schleppe and Noad De La Durantaye also scored for the winners.

Express win 4-0. A 24 save shutout for Express goaltender Clay Stevenson who didn't give the Warriors any chances to get back into this one. Warriors take a break then head to Vancouver Island for a 3 game road trip starting next Friday.#BCHL pic.twitter.com/NNFVRnFqCD — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 2, 2019

For West Kelowna (4-13-3-2), starting goalie Brock Baier stopped 28 of 32 shots in 48 minutes of action, with Johnny Derrick going 7-for-7 in relief over the final 11:36.

The Express were 2-for-6 on the power play while the Warriors were 0-for-5.

Trail 5, Salmon Arm 4

At Salmon Arm, a scoreless third period capped a back-and-forth match which saw the Smoke Eaters build up a trio of two-goal leads, only to have the Silverbacks close the gap each time and make a game of it.

Tyler Ghirardosi, with two goals, Philippe Lapointe, Kent Johnson and Walker Erickson scored for Trail (13-6-2-0), which led 3-1 and 5-4 at the period breaks.

RECAP | Silverbacks get 2 goals from Drew Bennett, a goal from Dom Garozzo & the 13th of the season from Daniel Rybarik, but fall just short 5-4 to Trail #ALLin2020 #BCHL READ ➡️ https://t.co/zYTOdPpiiu Rematch tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Shaw Centre! 📸: @cjaksfowler pic.twitter.com/ifMADMxzmL — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) November 2, 2019

Ghirardosi’s second of the night at 13:15 of the second made it 4-2, with Erickson making it 5-3 at 16:39.

For Salmon Arm (15-4-1-0), Domenic Garozzo opened the scoring at 5:10 of the first. In the second, Daniel Rybarik made it 3-2 at 9:02 with Drew Bennett scoring at 13:41 to make it 4-3, then at 17:52 to make it 5-4.

Penticton 5, Surrey 3

At Surrey, the Vees rallied from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five of the next six goals to defeat the Eagles.

Lukas Sillinger, Tristan Amonte, Liam Malmquist, Tyler Ho and Jay O’Brien scored for Penticton (15-3-1-0), which trailed 2-1 after the first period. The two teams were tied 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Ho scored at 18:08 of the third to make it 4-3, with Jay O’Brien sealing the game at 19:22 into an empty net.

.@TylerHo19 scores the winner late while @CarlStankowski turns aside 32 shots as the Vees come-from-behind to defeat the @SurreyEagles by a 5-3 score on Friday night! GAME RECAP : https://t.co/xpHM7Y0t7T#BCHL pic.twitter.com/ZJ8y9l369O — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 2, 2019

Wyatt Schlaht and Holden Katzalay, with two goals, replied for Surrey (6-13-0-1).

Carl Stankowski stopped 32 of 35 shots for the Vees with Cal Schell turning aside 38 of 42 shots for the Eagles.

Penticton was 1-for-4 on the power play while Surrey was 1-for-2.

Vernon 5, Victoria 2

At Victoria, the Vipers scored three times in the first, then added two more in the second in defeating the Grizzlies.

Connor Marritt, Colby Feist and Matt Kowalski, with first-period goals, plus Connor Sleeth and Dawson Holt, with third-period markers, scored for Vernon (11-7-0-0).

After the Buzzer for Planet Bee – Vipers Tame Grizzlieshttps://t.co/cK6wRDMWaG#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/a9Edj3Qcu2 — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) November 2, 2019

Nico Somerville and Trevor Bishop, with goals in the second, replied for Victoria (7-14-0-0).

Reilly Herbst stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Vipers, with Joe Howe turning aside 27 of 32 shots for the Grizzlies.

Vernon was 2-for-4 on the power play while Victoria was 0-for-2.

Saturday’s games

Vernon (11-7-0-0) at Cowichan Valley (11-8-1-1), 6 p.m.

Trail (13-6-2-0) at Salmon Arm (15-4-1-0), 6 p.m.

Penticton (15-3-1-0) at Victoria (7-14-0-0), 7 p.m.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday results

Kelowna 5, Osoyoos 1

Chase 6, Grand Forks 2

100 Mile House 4, Summerland 2

Revelstoke 2, Sicamous 1

Princeton 3, North Okanagan 2

Saturday’s games

100 Mile House (7-8-0-0-0) at Kelowna (12-1-0-0-0), 7 p.m.

Kimberley (12-1-0-0-1) at Grand Forks (7-7-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

Revelstoke (10-2-0-0-2) at Sicamous (8-9-0-0-0), 7 p.m.

Chase (9-5-0-0-1) at Summerland (8-8-0-0-2), 7:30 p.m.

North Okanagan (5-9-0-0-2) at Osoyoos (0-13-0-0-2), 7:35 p.m.

