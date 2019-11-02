San Jose faces Vancouver, aims to break 4-game skid

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks (8-3-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-9-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose heads into the matchup against Vancouver after losing four games in a row.

The Sharks are 2-5-0 in conference games. San Jose serves 13.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Canucks are 3-2-1 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks fifth in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 13 points, scoring three goals and adding 10 assists. Tomas Hertl has totalled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 total assists and has recorded 18 points. Brock Boeser has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Dylan Gambrell: out (upper-body).

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.