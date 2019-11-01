QMJHL Roundup: Friday, November 1, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Benjamin Tardif and Alex-Olivier Voyer had two goals apiece as the Sherbrooke Phoenix routed the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sherbrooke stretched its point streak to 12-straight games. The Phoenix have 11 wins in that stretch.

Xavier Parent, Nathael Roy, and Samuel Poulin also scored for Sherbooke (15-1-2), while Thomas Sigouin made 21 saves for the win.

Dawson Mercer had a pair of goals for Drummondville (11-7-0) and Xavier Simoneau also scored.

David Bowen stopped 22 shots for the Voltigeurs.

The Phoenix went 2 for 5 on the power play and Drummondville was 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 4 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Senna Peeters each had a power-play goal as Halifax skated past the Titan.

Justin Barron and Raphael Lavoie also scored for the Mooseheads (8-8-1).

Olivier Coulombe was the lone scorer for Acadie-Bathurst (0-11-5).

—

OCEANIC 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Jeffrey Durocher’s short-handed goal early in the second period was the winner as Rimouski doubled the Islanders.

Nathan Ouellet, Cole Cormier and Cedric Pare also scored for the Oceanic (11-4-3).

Nikita Alexandrov scored both goals for Charlottetown (10-4-3).

Rimouski’s Alexis Lafreniere was given a game misconduct for checking to the head at 7:11 of the second period.

—

DRAKKAR 5 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Dakota Lund-Cornish stopped all 25 shots he faced as Baie-Comeau blanked the Tigres.

Brandon Frattaroli scored twice for the Drakkar (6-8-3), while Antoine Rochon, Feliks Morozov and Xavier Bouchard also found the back of the net.

Fabio Iacobo combined with Tristan Cote-Cazenave for 29 saves in net for Victoriaville (4-11-3).

—

OLYMPIQUES 5 REMPARTS 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexandre Hogue’s goal with 3:10 left to play lifted the Olympiques over Quebec.

Justin Gosselin, Pier-Olivier Roy, Emile Hegarty-Aubin and Charles-Antoine Roy chipped in for Gatineau (4-11-2).

Felix Bibeau, Yu Sato and Thomas Caron scored for the Remparts (10-7-0).

—

ARMADA 6 FOREURS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Benjamin Corbeil struck twice, including the winner, as the Armada sailed past Val-d’Or.

Blake Richardson, Antoine Demers, Simon Pinard and Zachary Roy rounded out the attack for Blainville-Boisbriand (8-6-2).

Emil Lessard-Aydin and Alexander Mirzabalaev replied for the Foreurs (8-6-2).

—

SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — William Dufour’s goal early in the third period was the winner as Chicoutimi edged the Cataractes.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a pair of goals for the Sagueneens (11-3-2), while Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Artemi Kniazev also scored.

Gabriel Denis, Xavier Bourgault, Vasily Ponomarev and Mavrik Bourque supplied the offence for Shawinigan (8-7-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.