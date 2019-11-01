Rockets Report: Volunteering part of team’s commitment to community

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets don’t just play big games on the ice.

They also play some pretty important matches off the ice as well.

Last Friday, for example, they played not one, but two Special Olympics teams at Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre.

These special appearance games are all part of the Rockets’ commitment to community engagement.

“Some months. we do eight or 10 (events),” said Rockets director of marketing Anne Marie Hamilton. “And some months we do 15 or 16, just depending on the guys’ schedule.”

This fostering of community isn’t forced.

“The players volunteer,” said Hamilton, noting the players are still young enough to remember what it’s like to be an awestruck fan.

“We’re excited,” said goaltender Cole Schwebius. “Anytime you get to help out in the community, it’s exciting.”

And like all great games, last Friday’s contest went to a shootout.

The final score: Not important — because the only goal that counted here was the goal of giving back to the community and being part of it.

“We just feel that it is important that we are involved and engaged 100 per cent,” said Hamilton.