Crime

Okanagan man sentenced to 5 months for impaired driving

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 6:57 pm
A repeat drunk driver from the North Okanagan was sentenced to just under six months of jail this week.
Global News

A Vernon man with several convictions for drinking and driving offences was handed a jail sentence this week after yet another impaired charge.

On Oct. 28, court records show that Fred Lutsenko, 51, was sentenced to five months and 28 days behind bars for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

A court search shows convictions for four earlier impaired charges plus a conviction of failing to provide a sample.

In his latest sentencing, the court also imposed a 10-year driving ban and probation for three years, including six months’ house arrest following his incarceration.

“Impaired operation of a motor vehicle is something that the RCMP, and in fact all police services, take extremely seriously,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“It’s something that puts yourself and everyone else who is in the area at risk.

“It’s something that we’re constantly out looking for.”

