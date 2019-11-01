Menu

Crime

Police call death of man found in downtown Edmonton rooming house ‘suspicious’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:32 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 5:35 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Police say the death of a man found in a downtown Edmonton rooming house earlier this week is being treated as suspicious.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a lodging house in the area of 102 Street and 100 Avenue. They were called to the scene by paramedics who initially responded to a reported sudden death.

Police said the man who died was 55 years old.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday but police said they are not releasing the cause or manner of death “at this time, pending further medical examinations.”

However, police said homicide investigators are now handling the case.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or at #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

