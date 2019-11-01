Edmonton man sentenced in random stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stabbing a man to death in 2018 was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Jonathon Soosay pleaded guilty in July to manslaughter and one count of robbery in the fatal stabbing. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case, among other charges.

Nathan Helfrich was stabbed on Jan. 24, 2018, after he and his brother were approached by Soosay, who asked them for a cigarette, which neither of them had. Soosay then asked them to trade his bus transfer ticket for their bus tickets, to which they said no.

Soosay then got aggressive, lunged at Nathan after threatening the brothers, and stabbed him twice in the chest. The pair tried to chase Soosay, but he got away.

Nathan later died in hospital.

Court heard in July that the twin brothers were out the night Nathan was killed to celebrate their 28th birthday, which was the day before the attack.

Soosay was arrested a couple of weeks later. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 11 years for manslaughter and another two years for the one count of robbery.