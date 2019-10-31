QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, October 31, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

SYDNEY, N.S. – Jakob Pelletier scored two goals and set up two more, and the Moncton Wildcats used a seven-goal opening period to down the Cape Breton Eagles 10-4 on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Alexander Khovanov had two goals and one assist, Tristan Dejong and Mika Cyr had a goal and two helpers apiece and Mark Rumsey, Jeremy McKenna, Kyle Foreman and Christian Huntley also scored for Moncton (13-3-0). Jordan Spence chipped in with three assists.

Dejong’s goal, on a power play 13 minutes into the first period, stood as the winner.

Ryan Francis and Egor Sokolov led the Eagles (12-5-0) with a goal and two assists apiece and Shawn Boudrias and Felix Lafrance supplied the rest of the offence.

Wildcats goaltender Olivier Rodrigue made 30 saves.

William Grimard started in net for Cape Breton, allowing six goals on 19 shots through 33:36. Kevin Mandolese stopped 16-of-20 attempts the rest of the way.

OCEANIC 6 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cedric Pare recorded a hat trick and set up the other three goals, and Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a goal and four assists to lead Rimouski (10-4-3) over the Sea Dogs (5-11-1).

PHOENIX 2 HUSKIES 1 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Taro Jentzsch scored 56 seconds into overtime, Felix Robert had the tying goal in the third period, and the Phoenix (14-1-2) earned a comeback win over Rouyn-Noranda (8-8-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.