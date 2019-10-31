Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police arrest Bonnyville man in connection with alleged illegal gun-trafficking operation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 6:25 pm
An investigation by the Edmonton Police Service this month saw officers execute search warrants at a northwest Edmonton home as well as a home in Bonnyville where they seized three rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and ammunition.
An investigation by the Edmonton Police Service this month saw officers execute search warrants at a northwest Edmonton home as well as a home in Bonnyville where they seized three rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and ammunition. Supplied by EPS

A Bonnyville. Alta., man has been arrested after police in Edmonton allege he worked as a “straw purchaser” in connection with an alleged gun-trafficking operation.

Related News

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said its guns and gangs team launched an investigation on Oct. 19 after learning a man had bought “14 restricted handguns in the preceding 30 days.”

“During the investigation, police observed the male entering a residence in the area of 153 Avenue and 121 Street with three restricted handguns he had recently purchased,” police said. “The same male then exited the residence shortly thereafter without the handguns.”

According to police, officers later searched the northwest Edmonton home as well as a home in Bonnyville where they seized three rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and ammunition.

Craig Jacobs, 37, was arrested on Oct. 23 and has since been charged with two counts of trafficking weapons or firearms and two counts of possession of a weapon or a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Grande Prairie woman facing firearms trafficking charges

Police said they believe Jacobs was buying firearms legally and then diverting them “to those who are not legally able to purchase firearms.”

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or at #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeGunsBonnyvillegun traffickingRestricted HandgunsCraig JacobsIllegal gun trafficking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.