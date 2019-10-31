Edmonton police arrest Bonnyville man in connection with alleged illegal gun-trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

A Bonnyville. Alta., man has been arrested after police in Edmonton allege he worked as a “straw purchaser” in connection with an alleged gun-trafficking operation.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said its guns and gangs team launched an investigation on Oct. 19 after learning a man had bought “14 restricted handguns in the preceding 30 days.”

“During the investigation, police observed the male entering a residence in the area of 153 Avenue and 121 Street with three restricted handguns he had recently purchased,” police said. “The same male then exited the residence shortly thereafter without the handguns.”

According to police, officers later searched the northwest Edmonton home as well as a home in Bonnyville where they seized three rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and ammunition.

Craig Jacobs, 37, was arrested on Oct. 23 and has since been charged with two counts of trafficking weapons or firearms and two counts of possession of a weapon or a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said they believe Jacobs was buying firearms legally and then diverting them “to those who are not legally able to purchase firearms.”

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or at #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.