Man who kicked Burnaby bus door, spat on driver arrested under Mental Health Act

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 3:43 pm
Violent incident captured on Burnaby bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the man seen in a video violently kicking a TransLink bus door and allegedly spitting on a bus driver has been arrested.

Investigators say the man was apprehended by Burnaby RCMP early Thursday morning under the Mental Health Act on an unrelated matter.

Transit police say they are continuing to investigate the bus incident for any potential charges.

READ MORE: Video shows man violently kicking TransLink bus door, spitting on driver

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon aboard a bus on Canada Way near Hardwick Street.

Video shows abuse towards bus driver as strike looms
Video shows abuse towards bus driver as strike looms

The video depicts a man repeatedly kicking the front doors of the bus from the inside, until they open. He then turns and appears to spit on the driver before exiting.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Strike looms as talks between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer break down

Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao, who shot the video and posted it to Facebook, said the man became upset when the driver told him to stand behind the red line.

She said she posted the video because the incident frightened her and her son, and to show the type of conditions bus drivers sometimes have to work under.

