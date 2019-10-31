Barrie police searching for suspect following alleged bicycle theft

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police officers are searching for a male suspect following the alleged theft of a bicycle from a grocery store on Bayfield Street in early September.

On Sept. 5 just before 2 p.m., police say the victim placed their bike inside the store’s entrance doors before entering the shop.

As the victim walked inside, they glanced toward where they left their bike and saw that it was no longer there, police add.

According to police, the suspect is described to be about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black jersey with “Miami 6” printed on it, a red T-shirt, camouflage-print pants, white and blue shoes, sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

The bike is described as a dark blue Giant FastRoad Advanced 1ML with a black holder under the seat, officers add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Sawicki of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2706, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

