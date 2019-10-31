Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police searching for suspect following alleged bicycle theft

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 4:32 pm
According to police, the suspect is described to be about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black jersey with "Miami 6" printed on it, a red T-shirt, camouflage-print pants, white and blue shoes, sunglasses and a black baseball cap.
According to police, the suspect is described to be about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black jersey with "Miami 6" printed on it, a red T-shirt, camouflage-print pants, white and blue shoes, sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Police handout

Barrie police officers are searching for a male suspect following the alleged theft of a bicycle from a grocery store on Bayfield Street in early September.

On Sept. 5 just before 2 p.m., police say the victim placed their bike inside the store’s entrance doors before entering the shop.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving following Innisfil hit-and-run: South Simcoe police

As the victim walked inside, they glanced toward where they left their bike and saw that it was no longer there, police add.

According to police, the suspect is described to be about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black jersey with “Miami 6” printed on it, a red T-shirt, camouflage-print pants, white and blue shoes, sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

READ MORE: ‘No basis’ to lay charges after man’s skull fractured, tooth dislodged in Newmarket arrest: SIU

The bike is described as a dark blue Giant FastRoad Advanced 1ML with a black holder under the seat, officers add.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Sawicki of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2706, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Online petition calls for harsher punishments for bike thrives in Toronto
Online petition calls for harsher punishments for bike thrives in Toronto
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police ServiceBarrie newsBarrie TheftBicycle TheftBarrie bike theftBarrie Bayfield Street bike theftBarrie Bayfield Street theftBarrie bicycle theftGiant FastRoad Advanced 1ML
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.