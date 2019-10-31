2 men released on conditions after being charged with manslaughter in Saint John death

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been released from custody on strict conditions after being charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 59-year-old.

Gordon Mitchell McMillan, 23, and Garett Edward Johnston, 22, both from Rothesay, N.B., appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday morning before being released from custody.

READ MORE: 2 charged in connection with death in Saint John’s uptown

The two men were arrested earlier this week in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man who was found unconscious in the area of Waterloo and Union streets on Saturday just before 2:30 a.m.

The Saint John Police Force says the man died from his injuries at Saint John Regional Hospital on Sunday.

McMillan and Johnston are scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 6, 2019, for election and plea on the charge on manslaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is ongoing.