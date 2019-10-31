Woman accused of biting friend’s ear off claimed she was a ‘wolf,’ deputy says

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Michigan woman bit her friend’s ear off in what she claimed was a twisted game of role play in which she was a wolf and her friend was a vampire.

During Allison Thompson Weaver’s preliminary court hearing on Tuesday, details of the Sept. 17 incident started to unfurl.

According to video footage of the court hearing obtained by CBS affiliate WFSB, Weaver, 44, and her 48-year-old friend were discovered partially nude and drenched in blood. They were located at an apartment complex in Rochester Hills, Mich.

“[The victim] had a partially detached ear, puncture wounds from nails and bruising around her neck and arms,” Sgt. Jason Dalbec of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told court.

READ MORE: Student charged in boyfriend’s suicide over texts urging him to kill himself

“This is very unusual. This is one of those cases that will be once in a lifetime for deputies.”

Story continues below advertisement

Weaver reportedly told a deputy who responded to the incident that the two were performing a consensual sex act.

“When I walked into the bedroom, I observed two females. Both appeared to be covered in blood,” the officer testified. “Ms. Weaver told me that they were having consensual sex and that [the victim] was a vampire and Ms. Weaver was the wolf.”

During the hearing, the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, told court she had invited Weaver over for some drinks and they had talked on her couch for hours. They’d previously been neighbours, she said.

3:50 How some Winnipeg schools are talking about crime with its students How some Winnipeg schools are talking about crime with its students

“The fact that she just came straight out with a big kiss was a little out of character, I would say, for seeing someone right away,” the victim told the court, according to WFSB.

The victim testified that she went to bed, and Weaver stayed on the couch. Shortly after, she told court she woke up to find Weaver on all fours.

“She just lunged at me and started strangling me,” the victim said at the hearing.

“The next thing I remember is trying to get away and hearing her, as clear as day, with no reflection in her tone, just saying: ‘Sorry … but you’re gonna have to die today.'”

On the day of the incident, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shared a link to an article covering the story.

READ MORE: Grandfather charged in toddler’s fatal fall from cruise ship

“To say our deputies in the jail and on the road deal with some bizarre and dangerous situations is an understatement,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

According to local broadcast station WXYZ, Weaver is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with intent to maim, strangulation and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The station reports that at the time of the incident, deputies said Weaver appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca