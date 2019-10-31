Man shot, police searching for 3 suspects in west-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been shot and three men were seen fleeing the scene in west-end Toronto Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 9:24 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Harding Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said there is no info on whether the shooting was targeted, however, three men wearing dark clothing were seeing fleeing the scene on foot eastbound from the area.

Neighbouring schools are in hold-and-secure as a precaution.

The incident comes the morning after five teens were injured in a targeted shooting at a west-end Toronto apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said a group of people were gathered in an apartment hallway when three male suspects dressed in dark-coloured clothing arrived in a black sedan. He said two of the three suspects entered through a side door and opened fire on the people in the hallway.

—With files from Nick Westoll.

Shooting update:

– witnesses report seeing 3 males wearing dark clothing fleeing east from the location

– 2 nearby schools have been placed in Hold and Secure (precautionary)#GO2101941^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 31, 2019