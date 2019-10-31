Menu

Canada

Top court says Carleton U can reclaim pension payments made to missing prof later found dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:36 am
Updated October 31, 2019 10:39 am
The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on January 19, 2018. The Supreme Court of Canada says an Ottawa university can reclaim almost $500,000 in pension payments to a professor who went missing before being found dead in the woods near his home. George Roseme, a political science professor at Carleton University, was 77 and suffering from early-stage Alzheimer's disease when he disappeared in west Quebec in September 2007. Roseme had signed a memorandum agreeing that his pension payments would cease with his death, rather than going to his heirs or estate.
The Supreme Court of Canada says an Ottawa university can reclaim almost $500,000 in pension payments to a professor who went missing before being found dead in the woods near his home.

George Roseme, a political science professor at Carleton University, was 77 and suffering from early-stage Alzheimer’s disease when he disappeared in west Quebec in September 2007.

READ MORE: Top court to hear appeal of ruling that allowed Carleton U to recoup pension paid to dead prof

Roseme had signed a memorandum agreeing that his pension payments would cease with his death, rather than going to his heirs or estate.

When the university learned of Roseme’s disappearance, Carleton informed Lynne Threlfall — his former partner, heir and recipient of the pension money as his property administrator — that it would cease payments.

READ MORE: Top court to review disclosure of Barry and Honey Sherman estate files

The university was forced to reverse the decision after Threlfall pointed out that under Quebec law, Roseme was presumed to be alive for seven years after his disappearance or until there was proof of death.

Story continues below advertisement

In July 2013, Roseme’s remains were discovered by a dog in the woods near his property, and a coroner’s investigation concluded he had died in 2007, prompting the university to go to court to recoup $497,332 in pension payments.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
national skyline national skyline

