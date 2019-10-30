OHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Jan Jenik scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Barrie Colts 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kade Landry put away the winner at 8:25 of the third period for the Bulldogs (7-8-1). Arthur Kaliyev and Logan Morrison also scored for Hamilton.

Marco Costantini made 28 saves for the win.

Tyson Foerster struck twice for Barrie (8-5-1), while Jacob Tortora and Matej Pekar also found the back of the net.

Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots for the Colts.

The Bulldogs went 1 for 5 on the power play and Barrie was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

FIREBIRDS 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Evgeniy Oksentyuk scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Flint slipped past the Attack.

Riley McCourt and Ty Dellandrea had goals in regulation time for the Firebirds (10-3-0).

Aidan Dudas had a pair of goals for Owen Sound (8-3-2) and Deni Goure added one of his own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.

