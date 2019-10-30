Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

2 pedestrians injured in separate Burnaby crashes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 3:51 pm
The cracked windshield of a vehicle involved in a crash with a pedestrian in Burnaby on Wednesday. .
The cracked windshield of a vehicle involved in a crash with a pedestrian in Burnaby on Wednesday. . Shane MacKichan

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes in Burnaby on Wednesday morning.

One of the pedestrians, an 18-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Burnaby RCMP.

READ MORE: Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that left senior in hospital

Police say the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck on 10th Avenue near 18th Street just after 7 a.m.

Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in Burnaby
Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in Burnaby

The driver remained at the scene, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The second pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was also struck around 7 a.m., at the intersection of Manchester Drive and Government Street.

READ MORE: 1 person dead after serious multi-vehicle crash near Metrotown

The driver, who was making a left-hand turn at the time, also remained on scene and was given a ticket for failing to signal their turn.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Drivers and pedestrians are being reminded to be extra cautious on the roads amid fewer hours of daylight and worsening weather.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashBurnabyLower Mainlandburnaby rcmpBurnaby crashBurnaby pedestrianBurnaby pedestrian struckburnaby collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.