2 pedestrians injured in separate Burnaby crashes

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes in Burnaby on Wednesday morning.

One of the pedestrians, an 18-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Police say the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck on 10th Avenue near 18th Street just after 7 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The second pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, was also struck around 7 a.m., at the intersection of Manchester Drive and Government Street.

The driver, who was making a left-hand turn at the time, also remained on scene and was given a ticket for failing to signal their turn.

Police said the woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Drivers and pedestrians are being reminded to be extra cautious on the roads amid fewer hours of daylight and worsening weather.