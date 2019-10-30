Menu

Canada

Police concerned for safety of missing Eastern Passage teen

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 2:24 pm
Claire Julianne Hart-Jeffery has not been heard from since 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Claire Julianne Hart-Jeffery has not been heard from since 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nova Scotia RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Easter Passage, N.S.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Nova Scotia RCMP said Claire Julianne Hart-Jeffery has not been heard from since 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Police and her family are concerned for her safety,” police stated.

The impact of social media and finding missing persons

Claire Julianne Hart-Jeffery is described as 5’2”, approximately 90 pounds with long blond hair and was last seen wearing a purple East Coast Lifestyle sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Claire Julianne Hart-Jeffery is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

