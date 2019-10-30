Menu

November 2- Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By 630CHED
Posted October 30, 2019 12:02 pm
.

This Saturday, Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy is appearing on Talk to the Experts to discuss some of the many ways they help people, the technology and training that they invest in to ensure they stay up to date on the latest trends, and how they’re always taking new patients at their 5 locations because they’re always fixing the old ones!

Don’t let life hurt, join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy this Saturday at a special time of 6:00pm, only on 630 CHED.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
