Benzodiazepine seized, 3 arrested during investigation at Cobourg motel

Cobourg police seized a quantity of benzodiazepine and arrested three residents at a motel early Wednesday.

Cobourg Police Service say officers arrested Eric Bremner, 43, at the hotel on the strength of an outstanding warrant.

During the investigation, police also seized a quantity of benzodiazepine (diazepam) which is often treated for anxiety. They also seized drug paraphernalia and cash.

Bremner, Karleigh Horsley, 21, and Matthew Lebold, 28, were arrested and charged with possession of schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Bremner was additionally charged with one count of failure to comply with probation and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance. He was held in custody for a court appearance later Wednesday.

Lebold was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Lebold and Horsley were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said.

