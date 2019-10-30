Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Benzodiazepine seized, 3 arrested during investigation at Cobourg motel

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:18 pm
Ativan
Anti-anxiety medication is shown in Toronto, Friday, July 26, 2013. Canadian Press file photo

Cobourg police seized a quantity of benzodiazepine and arrested three residents at a motel early Wednesday.

Cobourg Police Service say officers arrested Eric Bremner, 43, at the hotel on the strength of an outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Cobourg pair found with methamphetamine at motel: police

During the investigation, police also seized a quantity of benzodiazepine (diazepam) which is often treated for anxiety. They also seized drug paraphernalia and cash.

Bremner, Karleigh Horsley, 21, and Matthew Lebold, 28, were arrested and charged with possession of schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Bremner was additionally charged with one count of failure to comply with probation and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance. He was held in custody for a court appearance later Wednesday.

Lebold was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Lebold and Horsley were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said.

Substance in school identified as Benzodiazepine
Substance in school identified as Benzodiazepine
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug BustDrug TraffickingCobourgCobourg Police Servicedrug arrestbenzodiazepineCobourg motelEric Bremner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.