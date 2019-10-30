Menu

Politics

KAP calls for Manitoba government to beef up penalties against animal activists

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 12:24 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Protesters turned out to a southern Alberta turkey farm on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, to vocalize their concerns with animal living conditions. In Manitoba KAP members have voted in favour of calling on the government to crack down on animal activists.
Protesters turned out to a southern Alberta turkey farm on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, to vocalize their concerns with animal living conditions. In Manitoba KAP members have voted in favour of calling on the government to crack down on animal activists. Global News

Manitoba’s main farm group will lobby the province to follow Alberta’s example and crack down on animal activists.

Keystone Agricultural Producers delegates have passed a resolution that calls on the government to enhance and fully enforce laws around intimidation, trespass, break and enter, and mischief towards farmers.

It wants the province to ensure that charges are laid to the fullest extent against those who break the law.

The resolution was passed at KAP’s recent advisory council meeting.

Alberta’s policy to address trespassing on agricultural land includes increased fines and jail time and there are penalties for breaching bio-security on farms.

There is also increased compensation for farmers.

Four people were recently charged with break and enter after a protest at a southern Alberta turkey farm over the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest took place on Sept. 2, at a farm near Fort MacLeod, Alta.

About 30 animal activists planted themselves inside the Jumbo Valley Hutterite turkey farm, to protest against what they alleged was the inhumane treatment of animals. Another 30 people stood outside the farm near the highway.

RCMP said several of the people entered the properly illegally. The protest was resolved peacefully, about four hours after the protesters arrived, police said.

–With files from Caley Ramsay

© 2019 The Canadian Press
