Applications to present at Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry open

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) is now accepting applications from those who wish to speak about the friction report on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

The inquiry is a look into unanswered questions about the 2013 Tradewind Scientific report, which was reportedly buried for six years. The report analyzed friction levels on the parkway and recommended a “more detailed investigation” and “possible remedial action” to enhance the surface texture and friction characteristics of the parkway.

READ MORE: Red Hill Valley Parkway commissioner launches website to provide inquiry updates to the public

Applications are now being accepted for groups or individuals who would like to speak about the report at the inquiry.

Those who want to be heard at the public inquiry or during any of the RHVPI proceedings are required to complete an application, and requests for funding to pay for legal counsel will be considered.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Red Hill Valley Parkway inquiry costs are already adding up

If the inquiry’s commissioner, Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel, determines oral submissions would assist him, a hearing will be held in January 2020.

Further information can be found on the inquiry’s website. Applications will be accepted until noon on Nov. 29.

— With a file from Don Mitchell