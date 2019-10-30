Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

3 dead, 9 injured in shooting at home in Long Beach, California: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2019 7:41 am
Police gather outside a mobile command post as they investigate the scene of a shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. .
Police gather outside a mobile command post as they investigate the scene of a shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. . (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)/The Orange County Register via AP)

Authorities say three people were fatally shot and nine others injured at a home in Long Beach, California.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Long Beach fire spokesman Jake Heflin says firefighters arrived at the home around 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday to a scene “filled with chaos.”

The department says three men were dead and the nine others were injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police close off the scene of a shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say three people were fatally shot and nine others injured at a home in Long Beach, California.(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)
Police close off the scene of a shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say three people were fatally shot and nine others injured at a home in Long Beach, California.(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

It was not immediately known if the shooter had been taken into police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Some witnesses say there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house.

READ MORE: Canadian gun violence linked to illegal guns from U.S

Forty-seven-year-old Oswaldo Morales told the Times he heard as many as 17 shots. Some residents say they heard up to 20 shots.

Morales says minutes later police and fire vehicles could be heard in the neighborhood.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
ShootingCaliforniaHalloweenGun ViolenceCalifornia shootingLong BeachLong Beach shootingHAlloween party shootingHalloween party shooting CaliforniaLong Beach Halloween shootingthree dead shooting california
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.