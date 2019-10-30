Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating reports of shots fired in Saint-Michel

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 7:27 am
Montreal police respond to reports of shots fired in Saint-Michel.
Montreal police respond to reports of shots fired in Saint-Michel.

Montreal police are investigating after officers received reports of shots fired on Tuesday night.

Police received several calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting shots fired in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

However, police say no one was at the scene when officers arrived at Henri-Brien and Sagard streets.

According to police, the suspects fled prior to the officers’ arrival, and witnesses reportedly hid in nearby apartment buildings.

Officers were able to meet with witnesses to the reported shooting, however police say they provided little information.

Bullet casings were found on the ground at the scene, according to police.

Police say no one was injured, however there was damage to a building and a vehicle.

A police investigation is ongoing.

