‘Let Your Backbone Slide’ to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

By David Boles Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 1:27 am
Maestro Fresh Wes.
Maestro Fresh Wes. Handout photo

The man known as the Godfather of Canadian hip-hop continues to make his mark on the country’s music scene.

“Let Your Backbone Slide” by Maestro Fresh Wes was one of six songs announced last week to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

It is also the first rap song to receive this distinction.

The 1989 song, written by Wes — born Wesley Williams in Toronto — was a smash hit in both Canada and the United States.

The song also made an everlasting impact on Canadian radio.

“In 1989, on the Canadian side, the biggest-selling Canadian singles were written by Tom Cochrane, Kim Mitchell, Blue Rodeo, Candy, Jeff Healey, Alannah Myles and Luba,” said freelance music expert Eric Alper on the 630 CHED Afternoon News with J-Lyn Nye.

None of those artists made hip-hop or rap music, which is what made “Let Your Backbone Slide” so unique and important.

“This is how good of a song it was,” Alper said. “It literally forced radio stations and MuchMusic to play it, despite the fact that they didn’t think playing a Canadian rap song by an artist based in Scarborough would have an impact.”

Among the other songs inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame include the Parachute Club’s 1983 single “Rise Up” as well as “Make Me Do Anything You Want” by A Foot In Coldwater.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
