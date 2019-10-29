Menu

Dermott ready to return from injury for Leafs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 3:11 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated Travis Dermott from injured reserve, clearing the way for the defenceman to make his season debut tonight against the Washington Capitals.

To make room for Dermott, the Leafs assigned defenceman Kevin Gravel to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Dermott, 22, had shoulder surgery in May, after the Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

The native of Newmarket, Ont., had four goals and 13 assists in 64 games in his first full season with the Leafs last year. He added one goal and two assists in seven playoff games.

Dermott, a graduate of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters, was a second-round pick (34th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

Gravel, 27, has no points in three games for the Leafs this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
