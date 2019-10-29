Menu

Crime

OPP release surveillance photos of 2 Erin break-ins 20 minutes apart

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 29, 2019 1:47 pm
Wellington County OPP say they are releasing surveillance photos of two break-ins in Erin that happened 20 minutes apart.
Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP are releasing surveillance photos after two Erin businesses were broken into within 20 minutes of each other.

They happened on Oct. 17, with the first break-in taking place at a gas station on Main Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects smashed the glass door of a gas station and attempted to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful.

Wellington County OPP
Wellington County OPP

A car wash on Erin Park Drive was then broken into where a set of keys and cash were taken.

Police said the suspects were driving a newer-model Toyota Sienna that had tape on the front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.  Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.