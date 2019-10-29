OPP release surveillance photos of 2 Erin break-ins 20 minutes apart

Wellington County OPP are releasing surveillance photos after two Erin businesses were broken into within 20 minutes of each other.
They happened on Oct. 17, with the first break-in taking place at a gas station on Main Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the suspects smashed the glass door of a gas station and attempted to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful.
A car wash on Erin Park Drive was then broken into where a set of keys and cash were taken.
Police said the suspects were driving a newer-model Toyota Sienna that had tape on the front windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
