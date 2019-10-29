OPP release surveillance photos of 2 Erin break-ins 20 minutes apart

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are releasing surveillance photos after two Erin businesses were broken into within 20 minutes of each other.

They happened on Oct. 17, with the first break-in taking place at a gas station on Main Street at around 3:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Walker stolen from Guelph church as victim attends Sunday service, police say

Police said the suspects smashed the glass door of a gas station and attempted to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful.

Wellington County OPP Wellington County OPP

A car wash on Erin Park Drive was then broken into where a set of keys and cash were taken.

Police said the suspects were driving a newer-model Toyota Sienna that had tape on the front windshield.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Driver suffers electrical burns after crash near Guelph, OPP say

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

0:46 OPP release surveillance footage of Hillsburgh ATM theft OPP release surveillance footage of Hillsburgh ATM theft