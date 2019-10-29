Norway House man facing manslaughter charges in weekend homicide

A Norway House man is in custody after an RCMP investigation into an Oct. 26 homicide.
Police said they were called to a wooded area of the community, where they found an unresponsive 27-year-old man. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cory Scribe, 31, was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide, and charged with manslaughter. He’ll appear in Thompson Provincial Court on Wednesday.
Norway House RCMP and the Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.
