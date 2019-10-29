Menu

Crime

Cobourg pair found with methamphetamine at motel: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 2:08 pm
Two Cobourg residents face drug possession charges following a response to a disturbance at a motel.
Two Cobourg residents face drug possession charges following a response to a disturbance at a motel.

Two Cobourg residents face drug-possession charges after officers responded to a disturbance at a motel on Monday.

Cobourg Police Service say officers attended a motel for a reported disturbance in progress. They located and arrested two suspects who were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Alisha Kincaid, 33, and William Hadley, 38, both of Cobourg, were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kincaid was also charged with failure to comply with a recognizance, while Hadley faces three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Both were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings on Tuesday, police said.

