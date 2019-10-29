Menu

Crime

Brandon driver busted for crash into tree that injured woman, child

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:27 am
.
. Brandon Police / File

A Brandon driver has a date in court after crashing into a tree and injuring two passengers.

Brandon police said the incident took place Sunday evening, when a car travelling north on 26th Street clipped another vehicle before losing control and hitting a tree.

A 50-year-old woman and a child were taken to hospital by ambulance, where the girl was released with minor injuries, and the woman was admitted with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, fled the scene saying he was going to find help, but didn’t return, said police.

He was found and arrested Monday evening and is facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident where bodily harm has occurred, as well as a number of Highway Traffic Act charges.

