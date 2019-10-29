Peteborough man charged after alleged theft of licence plates

A Peterborough man has been charged after allegedly stealing licence plates from vehicles.
On Sunday evening, the Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to reports of a theft at a Parkhill Road residence.
Police allege a man was taking licence plates from vehicles to use as his own.
As a result of the investigation, Ryan McCall, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.
