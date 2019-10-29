Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Carolina and Calgary face off for non-conference matchup

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 3:16 am

Calgary Flames (6-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7-3-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 24-13-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes averaged 34.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 24-15-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 32.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesNational Hockey LeagueCalgary SportsFlamesCalgary HockeyFlames hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.