Sports

Jets visit the Ducks following overtime win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 3:11 am
Updated October 29, 2019 3:12 am

Winnipeg Jets (6-6-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-6-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits Anaheim after the Jets beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

Anaheim finished 21-23-6 in Western Conference games and 19-14-8 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals with a 17.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
