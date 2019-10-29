Menu

Sports

Washington visits Toronto following shootout win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 3:11 am
Updated October 29, 2019 3:12 am

Washington Capitals (8-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Toronto after the Capitals knocked off Vancouver 6-5 in a shootout.

Toronto went 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference action and 23-16-2 at home a season ago. The Maple Leafs scored 3.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The teams face off for the second time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 4-3.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
