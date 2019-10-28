Rural airports, airline crews gear up for clearing planes through the winter

Send this page to someone via email

Airline crews in rural Saskatchewan will be tested again this winter to make sure all planes are in good flying condition before takeoff.

A video posted to social media on Oct. 15 shows a crew clearing a twin otter in Uranium City with a household broom.

According to Transport Canada aircraft regulations, the crew dealt with the snow and ice in the correct manner.

Transport Canada’s guidelines for clearing ice from a plane include manual methods where an individual could use devices like brooms, brushes and mops.

Transwest Air, the company who operated that plane, said it was sprayed with deicing solution before the crew swept it to ensure it would be safe.

Transport Canada said the Canadian Aviation Regulations states, “No one should conduct or attempt takeoff in a plane that has frost, snow or ice to any of its critical surfaces.”

In an email to Global News, it added the individuals in the video appear to be manually clearing ice from the plane which is aligned with the regulations.

A former Transportation Safety Board investigator and a flight instructor said using these tools are the best ways for the pilot and crew to clear a plane at smaller airports where additional resources aren’t available.

Both agree with the regulations that Transport Canada has in place when it comes to clearing snow and ice from planes.