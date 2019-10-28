Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rural airports, airline crews gear up for clearing planes through the winter

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:41 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 7:42 pm
Airline crews at rural airports prepare for winter flights
WATCH ABOVE: Questions arise about plane safety now that the snow has fallen.

Airline crews in rural Saskatchewan will be tested again this winter to make sure all planes are in good flying condition before takeoff.

A video posted to social media on Oct. 15 shows a crew clearing a twin otter in Uranium City with a household broom.

READ MORE: De-icing fluid cause of fire on plane heading to Calgary from Saskatoon

According to Transport Canada aircraft regulations, the crew dealt with the snow and ice in the correct manner.

Transport Canada’s guidelines for clearing ice from a plane include manual methods where an individual could use devices like brooms, brushes and mops.

Transwest Air, the company who operated that plane, said it was sprayed with deicing solution before the crew swept it to ensure it would be safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada said the Canadian Aviation Regulations states, “No one should conduct or attempt takeoff in a plane that has frost, snow or ice to any of its critical surfaces.”

READ MORE: Boeing test pilot expressed concern about 737 MAX flight system, messages show

In an email to Global News, it added the individuals in the video appear to be manually clearing ice from the plane which is aligned with the regulations.

A former Transportation Safety Board investigator and a flight instructor said using these tools are the best ways for the pilot and crew to clear a plane at smaller airports where additional resources aren’t available.

Both agree with the regulations that Transport Canada has in place when it comes to clearing snow and ice from planes.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winter weatherTransport CanadaFlight Safetyplane safetyBroomAirplane DeicingDeicing AirplanesDeicing ProceduresRural Airport DeicingWinter Airline Safety
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.