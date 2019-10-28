Man stabbed during weekend house party on the mountain: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses after a stabbing at a massive house party near Mohawk College early Sunday morning.

Investigators say officers were called to a home on West 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for a “male injured by a knife” incident.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics discovered a young man with a non-life-threatening cut to his body.

He was subsequently sent to hospital, authorities say.

Detectives learned that the address had hosted a house party with some 100 to 200 people. The victim told officers he stepped in to help a woman who had been involved in a confrontation with another man when he was stabbed.

Police have yet to release suspect information and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police at 905-546-8969, 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

