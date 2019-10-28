Cambridge man arrested after weapon accidentally fired: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man was arrested after a shot was heard in an apartment building in Cambridge on Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to a building on Beck Street at around 7:45 p.m.

After an investigation, police say they believe the weapon was accidentally discharged.

A 27-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

