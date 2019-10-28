Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after weapon accidentally fired: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 3:06 pm
Cambridge police have charged a 27-year-old man after police say a weapon accidentally discharged.
Cambridge police have charged a 27-year-old man after police say a weapon accidentally discharged. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

One man was arrested after a shot was heard in an apartment building in Cambridge on Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to a building on Beck Street at around 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman injured crossing busy road in Cambridge during commute — police

After an investigation, police say they believe the weapon was accidentally discharged.

A 27-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgeWaterloo crimeBeck Street CambridgeCambidge crimeCambridge gunshotShots fired cambridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.