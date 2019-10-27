Flyers score 5 goals in 3rd period, beat Blue Jackets 7-4

Send this page to someone via email

PHILADELPHIA – Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead short-handed goal late in Philadelphia’s five-goal third period, and the Flyers rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 Saturday night.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, Jake Voracek added a goal and two assists, Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia. Hayes and Ivan Provorov also each had two assists, and Brian Elliott finished with 22 saves to help the Flyers end a five-game losing streak to their Metropolitan Division rivals.

Boone Jenner scored twice, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson also had goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots.

Anderson’s goal 2:15 into the third period gave the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead. The Flyers then scored five times in an 8:54 stretch in the latter half of the period to get the win.

Story continues below advertisement

PREDATORS 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored 3:15 into overtime to lift Nashville past Tampa Bay.

Ellis scored from the left circle shortly after the Predators failed to score on power play that resulted from the Lightning having too many men on the ice.

Calle Jarnkrok and Roman Josi also scored, and Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots for Nashville, which improved to 13-1-2 against Tampa Bay in the last 16 meetings. The Lightning’s lone regulation win against the Predatrs this decade came Dec. 19, 2013.

Tampa Bay got goals from Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson. Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves.

Nashville played without forwards Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg, who were out with lower body injuries.

Josi got Nashville even at 2 on the power play at 14:47 of the third. He added two assists, including on Ellis’ game-winner.

JETS 2, FLAMES 1, OT

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Bryan Little scored at 3:04 of overtime to lift Winnipeg past Calgary in the Heritage Classic outdoor game.

Josh Morrissey also scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets win Canada’s first outdoor game in a non-NHL city.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and David Rittich had 43 saves in his first outdoor start.

Little scored off a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, tucking the puck under Rittich at the corner of the net.

The NHL’s 28th outdoor game since 2003 took place at the 33,350-seat Mosaic Stadium, which was built in 2017 to be the new home of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, and was sold out and liberally sprinkled with Flames red, Jets blue and Roughrider green.

WILD 5, KINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots to lead Minnesota.

Gerald Mayhew, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon also scored, and Matt Dumba added two assists as the Wild won for the third time in four games after losing six of the first seven.

Ben Hutton scored for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for the Kings, who have lost two straight.

With the game tied at 1, Staal took a pass from Jason Zucker at the blue line, skated in alone on Quick’s left and beat him over his far shoulder for his third goal of the season at 17:04 of the second.

Story continues below advertisement

BRUINS 3, BLUES 0

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 11th goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots for his second shutout this season and Boston won a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis won its first Cup last season, skating with the trophy around the TD Garden ice in Boston on June 12 after a 4-1 victory in Game 7.

Anders Bjork also scored for Boston. Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal with 49 seconds left.

Rask recorded his 47th career shutout. He’s 5-0-1 in six starts this season, picking up his solid play that carried Boston to the final.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who won their previous two games.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jonathan Drouin scored twice on breakaways, and Montreal beat Toronto.

Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Carey Price made 29 saves.

Jake Muzzin and Andreas Johnsson scored for the Maple Leafs, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Backup Michael Hutchinson made 33 saves. Frederik Andersen led Toronto to a 4-1 victory over San Jose on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

DUCKS 5, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf scored a power-play goal in the second period and Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots to help Anaheim snap a three-game skid.

Adam Henrique and Carter Rowney scored in the first period, and Max Comtois and Jakob Silfverberg had goals in the third as the Ducks handed the Avalanche their first home loss of the season. Hampus Lindholm had three assists for Anaheim.

Anaheim handed Colorado its last regular-season home loss, a 5-3 win on March 15. The Avalanche won their last six home games of last season and the first four in Denver to begin this year.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots for the Avalanche, who came off a 4-1-1 road trip that wrapped up with a 6-1 win at Vegas on Friday night.

PENGUINS 3, STARS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Dominik Kahun and Bryan Rust scored in the third period to lead Pittsburgh.

Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.

Kahun’s first goal came in his 12th NHL game. Rust was playing in his first game this season after being injured in the final preseason game.

Story continues below advertisement

Both goals came from near the net against Ben Bishop, who stopped 24 shots.

The Penguins totalled only 11 shots on goal in the first two periods but outshot Dallas 16-3 in the third.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots for his second shutout in 12 days and Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in Carolina’s victory over Chicago.

Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal also scored.

Chicago has lost four straight.

___

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports