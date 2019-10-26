Menu

Crime

New Brunswick RCMP arrest man for attempted armed robbery of Dieppe bar

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 12:34 pm
New Brunswick RCMP say a man is in custody after an armed robbery at Pub 1755 in Dieppe, N.B.,, on Oct. 26, 2019.
New Brunswick RCMP say a man is in custody after an armed robbery at Pub 1755 in Dieppe, N.B.,, on Oct. 26, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a bar in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to Pub 1755, located at 439 Champlain St. at approximately 2:40 a.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP seeking tips after shots fired in Saint-Philippe

The Mounties say a man with his face covered reportedly walked into the bar with a weapon.

The man demanded cash from the bartender but patrons grabbed him and wrestled him to the floor where he was held until police arrived.

Police say the man was taken into police custody and that their investigation is ongoing.

Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette
Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette
