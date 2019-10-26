New Brunswick RCMP arrest man for attempted armed robbery of Dieppe bar

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a bar in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to Pub 1755, located at 439 Champlain St. at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The Mounties say a man with his face covered reportedly walked into the bar with a weapon.

The man demanded cash from the bartender but patrons grabbed him and wrestled him to the floor where he was held until police arrived.

Police say the man was taken into police custody and that their investigation is ongoing.

