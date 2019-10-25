Menu

Sports

Tiger-Cats and Alouettes clash in potential CFL playoff preview

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 25, 2019 6:18 pm
Ti-Cats D-back Jumal Rolle (25), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) and D-back Frankie Williams (37) lead the club into Saturday's game.
Ti-Cats D-back Jumal Rolle (25), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) and D-back Frankie Williams (37) lead the club into Saturday's game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

With an eye to boosting their record-breaking win total, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take their show on the road Saturday.

Hamilton visits the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium in what could be a preview of the CFL’s Eastern Final.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.  The 5th Quarter will begin at 5 p.m. on 900 CHML and fans can also watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Lucky 13 as Tiger-Cats rout Redblacks for franchise record win total

The Ticats (13-3) and Alouettes (9-7) have split their two previous meetings this season but Saturday’s result will not change the playoff positioning of either club.

Hamilton’s depth chart shows the team is intending to begin the game with their starters in place, including quarterback Dane Evans who is 8-2 since taking over for injured QB Jeremiah Masoli in July.

Receiver Luke Tasker is returning from a hamstring injury that forced him out of action since Aug. 17.

Reports out of Montreal indicate the Alouettes will rest some of their starters on Saturday, although Vernon Adams Jr. is listed as the starting quarterback on the team’s depth chart.

But running back William Stanback, receiver DeVier Posey and linebacker Henoc Muamba will not play against Hamilton.

The Alouettes will host the Edmonton Eskimos in the East semifinal on Nov. 10 with the winner travelling to Hamilton the following Sunday to face the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

