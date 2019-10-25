Tiger-Cats and Alouettes clash in potential CFL playoff preview

Send this page to someone via email

With an eye to boosting their record-breaking win total, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take their show on the road Saturday.

Hamilton visits the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium in what could be a preview of the CFL’s Eastern Final.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The 5th Quarter will begin at 5 p.m. on 900 CHML and fans can also watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats (13-3) and Alouettes (9-7) have split their two previous meetings this season but Saturday’s result will not change the playoff positioning of either club.

🎥: "I want to be a contributor." Luke Tasker speaks on rehabbing his injury, getting back into the lineup and what makes this year's team so special. #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/1SsR7qKVCp — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) October 24, 2019

Hamilton’s depth chart shows the team is intending to begin the game with their starters in place, including quarterback Dane Evans who is 8-2 since taking over for injured QB Jeremiah Masoli in July.

Receiver Luke Tasker is returning from a hamstring injury that forced him out of action since Aug. 17.

Reports out of Montreal indicate the Alouettes will rest some of their starters on Saturday, although Vernon Adams Jr. is listed as the starting quarterback on the team’s depth chart.

But running back William Stanback, receiver DeVier Posey and linebacker Henoc Muamba will not play against Hamilton.

The Alouettes will host the Edmonton Eskimos in the East semifinal on Nov. 10 with the winner travelling to Hamilton the following Sunday to face the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

