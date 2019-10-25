Police ask for help after extensive search for missing Kentville woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman from Kentville, N.S., who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Kings District RCMP say Janet Bandurak was last seen leaving a residence in the community on Sept. 8.

Police say her vehicle was located by police the next day, abandoned on Highway 221 near Woodville, which is about 15 kilometres away.

“RCMP and volunteer search teams have searched the area extensively,” police said in a news release Friday. “RCMP dogs have been used to assist with the search, and police have also searched the area by air, however nothing has been found that would help find her.”

With the change of seasons, police are asking residents of Kings County to be on the lookout for anything that could be of assistance in the investigation.

Janet Bandurak is 4’11” with short, white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with grey pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Minas RCMP or Crime Stoppers.