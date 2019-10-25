Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police ask for help after extensive search for missing Kentville woman

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 3:35 pm
Janet Bandurak has not been seen since Sept. 8, 2019.
Janet Bandurak has not been seen since Sept. 8, 2019. Nova Scotia RCMP

Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman from Kentville, N.S., who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Kings District RCMP say Janet Bandurak was last seen leaving a residence in the community on Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after school sports field vandalized

Police say her vehicle was located by police the next day, abandoned on Highway 221 near Woodville, which is about 15 kilometres away.

“RCMP and volunteer search teams have searched the area extensively,” police said in a news release Friday. “RCMP dogs have been used to assist with the search, and police have also searched the area by air, however nothing has been found that would help find her.”

With the change of seasons, police are asking residents of Kings County to be on the lookout for anything that could be of assistance in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
The impact of social media and finding missing persons
The impact of social media and finding missing persons

Janet Bandurak is 4’11” with short, white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with grey pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Minas RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPMissing WomanKentvilleKings CountyKings District RCMPWoodvilleHighway 221Janet Bandurak
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.