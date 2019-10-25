Menu

Crime

Police ask public to avoid area near Rothesay ball field as part of investigation

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 2:27 pm
It’s currently unclear what the investigation entails. .
It’s currently unclear what the investigation entails. . File/ Global News

There’s a heavy police presence near the Bi-Centennial Ball Field in Rothesay, N.B., and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force said exits 137A-B on Route 1 blocked off to all traffic.

The overpass at Campbell Drive/Route 111 is also blocked.

READ MORE: Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Riverview

Police say school buses serving Anglophone South School District that utilize the area are being diverted.

“Parents are reminded there could be delays,” the force tweeted.

Kennebecasis Regional Police are also on scene. 

It’s unclear at this time what the investigation entails.

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
