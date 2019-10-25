Police ask public to avoid area near Rothesay ball field as part of investigation

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a heavy police presence near the Bi-Centennial Ball Field in Rothesay, N.B., and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force said exits 137A-B on Route 1 blocked off to all traffic.

The overpass at Campbell Drive/Route 111 is also blocked.

Police say school buses serving Anglophone South School District that utilize the area are being diverted.

“Parents are reminded there could be delays,” the force tweeted. Tweet This

Kennebecasis Regional Police are also on scene.

It’s unclear at this time what the investigation entails.

More to come.