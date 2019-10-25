Menu

Crime

$15K of stolen tools recovered, man facing charges say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 2:36 pm
Police say $15,000 worth of tools that were stolen in July were recovered in mid-September.
A Kelowna man is facing several charges following a lengthy investigation of stolen tools, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Team returned more than $15,000 worth of equipment and tools to a local construction manager in September.

Police say the tools were stolen in July from a construction site on Woodsdale Road in Lake Country, when a locked storage container was broken into.

The Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit became involved, leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old man on Sept. 15. Police say the man was known to them.

Following the arrest, police say a search warrant was executed on a property along the 500 block of Valley Road, where equipment, tools and a stolen cargo trailer from Kelowna were located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted that 39 power and hand tools were seized, most of which had been identified as stolen from the construction site.

“This investigation highlights the dedication of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit and their persistence in identifying and charging property crime offenders,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

“It also emphasizes the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police.”

Police say the man is facing charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000; possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of a scheduled substance; and driving while prohibited.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganTheftcentral okanaganlake countryBreak InKelowna RCMPStolen Toolsconstruction toolsKelowna Street Enforcement Team
