Federal prisoner’s DNA linked to 2007 Manitoba sex assault

A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault case from 12 years ago.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was accosted at knife point and sexually assaulted near Flora Avenue and Robinson Street in May 2007.
At the time of the incident, the RCMP Forensic Lab produced a DNA profile of the suspect and entered it into the national data bank
That DNA was found to be a match to a convicted federal offender in January 2019.
Police obtained a DNA warrant for the incarcerated suspect and made arrangements to have him transferred to Manitoba.
Douglas Wayne Bowman, 55, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats. He remains in federal custody.
