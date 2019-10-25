Menu

Sports

Vancouver takes on Washington, looks for 4th straight home win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 25, 2019 3:23 am

Washington Capitals (7-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-3-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Washington trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 20-16-5 at home. The Canucks scored 43 power play goals with a 17.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Washington went 48-26-8 overall and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Capitals recorded 478 assists on 274 total goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
