Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

San Jose Sharks face the Toronto Maple Leafs

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 25, 2019 3:20 am

San Jose Sharks (4-5-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the San Jose Sharks.

Toronto finished 46-28-8 overall and 23-16-2 at home a season ago. The Maple Leafs were called for 228 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 21-16-4 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks compiled an .889 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 28.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLToronto Maple LeafsNational Hockey LeagueMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.