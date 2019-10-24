Menu

OHL Roundup: Thursday, October 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 10:43 pm

WINDSOR, Ont. – Thomas Stevenson scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-4 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cole Purboo, Connor Corcoran, Luke Boka, Curtis Douglas and Kyle McDonald also scored for Windsor (8-3-1), which found the back of the net three times in an 11-minute span in the third period to take control of the game.

Tye Kartye, Rory Kerins, Cole MacKay and Marc Boudreau scored for the Greyhounds (6-6-1).

Spitfires goaltender Kari Piiroinen stopped 24 shots. Sault Ste. Marie’s Ethan Taylor made 24 saves.

STING 4 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brayden Guy scored one of three power-play goals and Anthony Tabak had two assists to help Sarnia (4-7-0) topple the Petes (9-4-0).

Story continues below advertisement

COLTS 3 ATTACK 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Arturs Silovs stopped 40 shots and Matej Pekar’s power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner as the Colts (7-4-1) edged Owen Sound (7-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
