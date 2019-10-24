Menu

QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, October 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 9:51 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 9:52 pm

MONCTON, N.B. – Jeremy McKenna scored his fifth goal of the season 1:27 into overtime to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Alexander Khovanov scored shorthanded for Moncton (10-3-0) and added two assists, and Mike Cyr and Tristan Dejong supplied the rest of the offence.

Alex-Olivier Voyer tied the game 18:40 into the third period for the Phoenix (12-1-2). Xavier Parent and Felix Robert also scored.

Wildcats goaltender Olivier Rodrigue stopped 28 shots. Sherbrooke’s Samuel Hlavaj made 34 saves.

EAGLES 4 TIGRES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Sokolov scored the go-ahead goal with eight seconds left, William Grimard made 33 saves, and the Eagles (11-3-0) rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Victoriaville (3-9-3).

ARMADA 5 ISLANDERS 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Emile Samson stopped 32 shots and Simon Pinard and Samuel Bolduc had a goal and an assist apiece to help lift the Armada (5-6-2) past Charlottetown (9-2-3).

HUSKIES 5 TITAN 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage scored the go-ahead goal with his 11th of the season late in the third period, and the Huskies (8-6-1) went on to defeat Acadie-Bathurst (0-8-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
