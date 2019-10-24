Menu

Crime

4 injured, including 2 officers, during arrest in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 9:44 pm
The scene of the collision in Mississauga's north-end Thursday.
The scene of the collision in Mississauga's north-end Thursday. Twitter / @PeelPolice

Peel Regional Police say four people were injured, including two officers, during an arrest that resulted in a collision in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened at Mavis Road and Twain Avenue, in the area of Mavis and Derry roads, at 4:21 p.m.

Police said officers located a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a break and enter earlier in the day and, while trying to stop it, the suspect vehicle, a civilian vehicle, and two unmarked police vehicles got into a collision.

READ MORE: Man rushed to trauma centre after being hit by car in Brampton: Peel police

A police spokesperson told Global News one suspect was arrested at the scene, while three others fled and remain outstanding.

Two officers and the driver of the civilian vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to hospital.

The suspect who was arrested, meanwhile, also had to be transported to hospital for assessment, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

